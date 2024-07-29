Death of much-loved mental health worker inspires memorial garden for patients to enjoy in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A patch of weeds and brambles has been transformed into a wellbeing garden for patients at the city’s mental health centre.

The project was inspired by the death of much-loved mental health practitioner Angela Lewis, who touched the lives of hundreds of staff and patients over the years.

Angela died suddenly and unexpectedly in December 2022 at the age of 43.

Her colleagues at the Mental Health Crisis Pathway, CAMHS and community teams at Eaglestone Heath Centre decided to create a memorial garden in their courtyard to rmemeber her and also help patients and give them a sense of wellbeing.

The memorial garden at the city's mental health centre

The area, which is overlooked by the consulting rooms and offices, had been neglected for many years and was full of weed and brambles.

Charlotte Jarrad, a Mental Health Street Triage Practitioner, ran an ultramarathon last year, raising an amazing £4,000 by completing 43 miles to mark Angela’s age.

Matt Jarrad, service manager for the Crisis Pathway in Adult Mental Health, said: “We turned to a friend, Ella who works for the PRC Group designing outside spaces for the Parks Trust and she designed the garden for free.

"We were then lucky enough to find Morgan Sindall, the company building the Radiography Centre at Milton Keynes Hospital, who offered to take on the project at their expense in return for a couple of group mental health information sessions for all their staff and contractors.”

the corutyard is lit up at night

He added: “Ben Grant project managed his team, who came in and performed a DIY SOS style makeover in just 5 days, creating an amazing garden for our staff and visitors to use to reflect and have some space amidst the intense work that we all do. The money that was raised last year has bought a couple of wonderful sculptures.”

Last week the team welcomed Angela’s mum, children and sisters and the Mayor of MK to the opening of the memorial garden, which has raised beds of flowers, benches for people to sit and lights at night.