Dedicated bunch of teachers and staff receive long service awards in Milton Keynes
Fifteen city teachers and staff have received long service awards for 25 plus ‘outstanding’ years of service to schools in Milton Keynes.
The colleagues all work for the Inspiring Futures through Learning multi-academy trust (IFtL), which runs a string of school in the city.
They are a combination of teachers, support staff and professional services staff and all were treated to a luxury afternoon tea and presented with their awards.
IFtL CEO Sarah Bennett and Chair of Trustees Marilyn Hubbard MBE gave them certificates marking their quarter of a century of service and they also received gift vouchers. Teachers rom IFtL schools in Northamptonshire also received awards.
The list of Milton Keynes staff is:
Diane Harrison, Teaching Assistant, Ashbrook School
Mary Roberts, After School Club Manager, Ashbrook School
Becky Skillings, Headteacher, Chestnuts Primary School
Pauline Mallett, Communicator, Chestnuts Primary School
Helen Pearce, Teaching Assistant, Heronshaw School
Andrew McGinn, Caretaker, Olney Infant Academy
Jean Keating, Mid-Day/Breakfast Club Supervisor, Olney Infant Academy
Lesley Robinson, Bursar, Olney Infant Academy
Catherine Hoskin, Deputy Headteacher, St Mary & St Giles Church of England School
Emma Bell, Teacher, St Mary & St Giles Church of England School
Sandra Bayley, Cleaner, St Mary & St Giles Church of England School
Amanda Beale, Teacher, Woodnewton – A Learning Community
Elaine Brogan, Teacher, Olney Middle School
Angela Chilton, Assistant Headteacher, Rickley Park School
Sarah Hand, Head of System Leadership, IFtL
After the ceremony, Sarah Bennett said: “It was an absolutely wonderful afternoon where we took the opportunity to recognise and reward colleagues who have given truly outstanding service, over a remarkable period of time, to our schools.
“We thoroughly enjoyed listening to each other’s stories, and memories of their schools, over an intimate afternoon tea and I would like to thank them all for everything they have done for our children.
"Our aim at IFtL is to attract, retain and develop the best leaders, teachers and professional services staff – and a time when there is so much national attention on retention issues within the sector, it is fantastic to be able to celebrate those who have devoted their careers to our schools.”