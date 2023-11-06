Dedicated bunch of teachers and staff receive long service awards in Milton Keynes

They’ve all completed more than 25 years of ‘outstanding’ service

Fifteen city teachers and staff have received long service awards for 25 plus ‘outstanding’ years of service to schools in Milton Keynes.

The colleagues all work for the Inspiring Futures through Learning multi-academy trust (IFtL), which runs a string of school in the city.

They are a combination of teachers, support staff and professional services staff and all were treated to a luxury afternoon tea and presented with their awards.

IFtL CEO Sarah Bennett (front row, middle) with the dedicated colleagues from Milton Keynes schools.

IFtL CEO Sarah Bennett and Chair of Trustees Marilyn Hubbard MBE gave them certificates marking their quarter of a century of service and they also received gift vouchers. Teachers rom IFtL schools in Northamptonshire also received awards.

The list of Milton Keynes staff is:

Diane Harrison, Teaching Assistant, Ashbrook School

Mary Roberts, After School Club Manager, Ashbrook School

Becky Skillings, Headteacher, Chestnuts Primary School

Pauline Mallett, Communicator, Chestnuts Primary School

Helen Pearce, Teaching Assistant, Heronshaw School

Andrew McGinn, Caretaker, Olney Infant Academy

Jean Keating, Mid-Day/Breakfast Club Supervisor, Olney Infant Academy

Lesley Robinson, Bursar, Olney Infant Academy

Catherine Hoskin, Deputy Headteacher, St Mary & St Giles Church of England School

Emma Bell, Teacher, St Mary & St Giles Church of England School

Sandra Bayley, Cleaner, St Mary & St Giles Church of England School

Amanda Beale, Teacher, Woodnewton – A Learning Community

Elaine Brogan, Teacher, Olney Middle School

Angela Chilton, Assistant Headteacher, Rickley Park School

Sarah Hand, Head of System Leadership, IFtL

After the ceremony, Sarah Bennett said: “It was an absolutely wonderful afternoon where we took the opportunity to recognise and reward colleagues who have given truly outstanding service, over a remarkable period of time, to our schools.

“We thoroughly enjoyed listening to each other’s stories, and memories of their schools, over an intimate afternoon tea and I would like to thank them all for everything they have done for our children.

