Delighted shoppers to be surprised by acts of kindness at Milton Keynes shopping centre

Shoppers at centre:mk today will be treated to random acts of kindness tomorrow.

The shopping centre team is giving out 100 bunches of cheerful daffodils and also centre:mk gift cards to visitors throughout the day.

Thursday is national Random Acts of Kindness Day and centre:mk intends to thank its shoppers for their support over the past tough couple of years.

Staff at centre:mk are ready to give out bunches of daffodils and gift cards to shoppers

The day is organised by the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation, and its aim is "to create a kinder world never end" and trend on social media with the hashtag #MakeKindnesstheNorm

The foundation states: "There is no limit on the amount of goodness we can put into the world, but we need your help! We invite you to join the annual Random Acts of Kindness Day (RAK DAY) celebration on Thursday, February 17, 2022 and help #MakeKindnesstheNorm."

At centre:mk, director, Kevin Duffy said: “Our guests are what makes centre:mk, we open our doors each day to welcome people in to experience, not just shopping, but memory making – days out with friends, quality time spent with family, and that much needed ‘me time’.