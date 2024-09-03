Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The hard work and resilience of Sri Lankan children living in MK is to be rewarded at a special event.

The city’s Sri Lankan Muslim Progressive Front (SLMPF-MK) is holding Felicitation Ceremony on Sunday to honour the young people, who are all first-generation Sri Lankan students.

It is specifically to celebrate the academic successes of children from immigrant and underprivileged backgrounds.

Mustapha Bathuruzamaan, secretary of SLMPF-MK and a barrister, said: “This ceremony highlights the hard work, resilience, and dedication of these young individuals, who have excelled in their studies despite facing numerous challenges... This is is a testament to the potential within these students and a recognition of their bright futures ahead

The ceremony takes place this Sunday in Milton Keynes

"We are incredibly proud of their achievements The event is not just about recognizing their hard work, but also about inspiring them to continue striving for excellence. It is also a moment to thank the wider community for their support and to encourage continued investment in the education and wellbeing of our children.”

Kurshida Mirza (BEM) High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire and Emily Darlington MP for Milton Keynes Central will be guests of honour at the event. Local councillors and community leaders will also attend.

"Their presence reinforces the commitment to nurturing the talents of students from all backgrounds, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to succeed,” said Mustapha.

SLMPF-MK is a charity dedicated to supporting learning, mentorship, and personal fulfilment within the Sri Lankan community in Milton Keynes.

It believes in the power of education as a transformative tool and is committed to providing the necessary support to help these students reach their full potential.