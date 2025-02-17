Delightful new Alice in Wonderland-themed park opens for children in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Milton Keynes City Council has unveiled a newly-improved park that has been transformed into an Alice in Wonderland themed play area.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Saturday when the New Bradwell park was officially opened by Interim Cabinet Member for the Public Realm, Cllr Akash Nayee and The Mayor of Milton Keynes, Cllr Marie Bradburn.

Items in the play area are themed around elements of Lewis Carroll’s much-loved 1865 children’s novel Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. They include the Queen of Hearts, Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, and the Cheshire Cat.

The New Bradwell venue is one of the first play areas to benefit from a £250,000 programme of investment to enhance, improve, and refurbish play parks around the city. A city-wide Play Area Action Plan was approved in December 2024.

Milton Keynes has 466 play areas, which is equivalent to one play area for every 255 children and is one of the highest levels in the country. In fact, while Milton Keynes is famous for its roundabouts, it actually has almost twice as many children’s play roundabouts than it does roundabouts on roads.

Interim Cabinet member for the Public Realm, Cllr Akash Nayee, said: “We know how important play parks are for local families. That's why we're putting extra money into improving parks that need some care. We're also building new play areas around the city to make sure everyone has a place to play as the city grows. I’m pleased to see this park looking so bright and cheerful, with new equipment for children to enjoy for years to come."

Milton Keynes City Council worked in partnership with New Bradwell Parish Council to deliver the improved play area after feedback from residents. It joint-funded it with the FCC Community Action Fund, a national landfill charity supports funds local initiatives.

The council’s action plan states: “It will require significant investment to ensure that the play areas are inclusive and exciting; easily accessible for all users; that they comply with more robust health and safety requirements; and that the equipment can be used to increase physical activity in our young people.”