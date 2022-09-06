Delivery company apologises after one of its drivers was filmed callously attacking pet cat

Kents Hill resident Andy Ferraby was alerted to activity on his video doorbell and was horrified beyond words when he checked the footage.

It showed the local Evri (formerly Hermes) delivery driver approaching his front door with a package in his hand, while Andy’s cat Tumble sat peacefully nearby.

The driver started shooing the cat away and appeared to get increasingly angry when placid Tumble did not move.

Tumble was traumatised by the attack

“He then took it upon himself to strike Tumble with huge force before throwing large chunks of slate from my front garden at him twice,” said Andrew.

"Tumble is not an aggressive cat and was merely sat on the wall waiting for my wife to get home from work. This attack was absolutely unprovoked and was an act of sheer malice.”

Luckily the cat suffered no serious physical injuries but afterwards he was visibly shaken, cowering and off his food, said Andrew.

"Having to see this video was distressing for my family and has caused much unrest with us.”

Hermes changed its name to Evri earlier this year after Hermes came bottom in a delivery firm league table produced by Citizens Advice.

According to the company bosses, the decision came after two years of “dramatic growth” and a “major transformation programme”. Evri now advertises itself as “the new Hermes”.

Andrew and his wife sent the cat attack video to Evri bosses after the incident, which happened on August 30.

He said: "My wife managed to speak to the manager of the local Evri depot who took the video to a meeting at head office the next day. The driver has since been relieved of his duties with Evri.”

The couple posted the video on social media to warn people and to discover if other pets had suffered similarly at the hands of any delivery drivers.

“We feel that is pertinent to bring this into the public eye,” he said.