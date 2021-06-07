Demand for special needs school places increases in Milton Keynes

A high demand for special needs school places in MK has led to the council proposing to spend £150,000 on new placements.

But the cash, to be ploughed in to Walnuts School in Bletchley, will only fund eight additional children with special educational needs.

An MK Council spokesman said: "Currently in Milton Keynes there is a high demand for special school places and this funding will enable provision of facilities for an additional eight pupils."

Cllr Mick Legg at Walnuts School

The money will pay for for adaptations to a currently unused building at Walnuts School. This will allow the school to expand its intake and help with meeting the demand.

Councillors are due to vote tonight to approve the funding and the work will be completed by September 2021, ready for the new academic year.

Councillor Zoe Nolan, Labour Progressive Alliance Cabinet member for children and families, said: “As a council we have a statutory duty to ensure sufficient school places in Milton Keynes and the new Progressive Alliance is committed to providing a good school place for every child in the city”

Labour Councillor for Bletchley West ward, Mick Legg said: “I’m delighted to see this funding being allocated to enable Walnuts School to adapt its facilities and grow to support more children with special educational needs in MK."

Walnuts takes students who have autistic spectrum disorders and a range of social, communication and interaction difficulties. In addition to their primary need, most have associated learning difficulties ranging from moderate to severe.