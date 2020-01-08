Dementia-friendly panto in Milton Keynes is huge success - oh yes, it is

People living with dementia got a chance to go to the ball with an Alzheimer's-friendly version of Cinderella.

After weeks of rehearsing, sewing costumes and making props, the Memory Club performed a shortened version of the popular pantomime especially tailored for an audience with dementia on January 3.

Di Broadbent (centre) with volunteers Ian Hill, Teresa Watson, Carole Till and Vilas Jeet

Memory Club co-ordinator, Di Broadbent, said: “We were determined to give our club members the opportunity to enjoy an afternoon at the pantomime whilst ensuring they felt supported and safe. Putting on a shorter version of a classic means everyone in the audience, including carers and relatives, can find something entertaining.”

Fran Harnett, whose husband John is a member of the club, said: “The show was absolutely marvellous. John loves coming to the Peartree Memory Club and taking part in the activities they run. Every week is different, but the kindness shown by the volunteers is always the same.”

If you would like to volunteer for Age UK Milton Keynes or know more about the Peartree Memory Club in Peartree Bridge call 01908 550700 or visit here