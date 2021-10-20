Dementia numbers set to almost double in Milton Keynes over next 10 years

Dementia numbers set to almost double in Milton Keynes by 2030, councillors have predicted.

There are an estimated 2,542 people over the age of 65 living with dementia in Milton Keynes and the Labour/Lib Dem Progressive Alliance is working to make sure our city is dementia friendly.

By 2030, it is estimated there will be 4,242 people over the age of 65 living with dementia in our city - and the cost of care could be in the region of £213 million.

Cllr Emily Darlington with her grandmother

To prepare the city, the council is currently working with the Alzheimer’s Society, as well as local residents, community groups, businesses and charities, to co-develop a Dementia Friendly City Strategy this year, so that Milton Keynes can become a compassionate and supportive place for people with dementia in the future.

Labour Councillor Emily Darlington, Cabinet member for Adults, Housing and Healthy Communities, said: “There are over 2,500 people living with dementia in Milton Keynes, and this will almost double in the next decade. I know how devastating a dementia diagnosis can be for a family, and how isolating it can be as the disease progresses.”

“These residents, their families and their carers need our help and understanding, which is why we’re working with local residents, community groups, businesses and charities to bring together a strategy to make Milton Keynes the most Dementia Friendly City in the UK.”

“If you have ideas about how we can achieve this, or want to get involved, please get in touch with me at [email protected]”

Among the actions already being undertaken to make MK a Dementia Friendly City, the Council will train staff to become ‘Dementia Friends’, make public buildings Dementia Friendly and consider people with dementia in policy. The strategy will explore actions that business, community groups and parish councils can take to make their environment and services better for people with dementia.

Liberal Democrat Councillor Jane Carr, Cabinet member for Tackling Inequality and Child Poverty, said: “The Alzheimer’s Society estimates that the value of dementia support provided by unpaid carers in our city is around £79.4 million.