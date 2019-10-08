Denbigh one of only 30 schools in UK to become computing hub

Denbigh School is celebrating after being chosen as one of only 30 schools across the country to be awarded computing hub status.

Denbigh has been a focal point for computing training in schools in the area, providing support for both primary and secondary computing teachers and developing links with industry and universities.

And the school was rewarded with the prestigious computer hub role by the National Centre for Computing Education (NCCE).

Andy Squires, executive headteacher at Denbigh, said: ‘We are delighted to be among the first wave of computing hubs and to be recognised for the outstanding standards we set in teaching computing at Denbigh and the results our students achieve.

"It is entirely fitting that a school so close to Bletchley Park, the birthplace of modern computing, has been chosen to encourage students to study computing.

"Indeed, one of our first steps as a computing hub has been to enter into an exciting partnership with The National Museum of Computing at Bletchley Park to widen understanding in schools across the region about the development of computing. We are looking forward to the launch event for this initiative in November."

The NCCE was set up in 2018, by the Department for Education to increase the number of students in schools and colleges who study computer science at GCSE, AS and A level.

There is a particular focus on encouraging girls and those who live in disadvantaged areas. The Government wants to ensure that there is a strong pipeline of digital skills in England to ensure we are a competitive economy moving forward.

Chairman of the National Centre for Computing Education, Professor Simon Peyton Jones, said: ‘"It’s exciting to be announcing the first Hubs.

"They will be the local face of the National Centre for Computing Education, providing tailored support to all computing teachers (primary, secondary and colleges), to equip them to make the new computing curriculum into an inspirational reality in every classroom in the land.

"Our partnership with teachers is vital to our mission. A single inspired, equipped, valued and supported teacher will influence tens or hundreds of children every day, and thousands over their career."