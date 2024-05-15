Depressing park on Milton Keynes estate is given while new lease of life in community project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A bleak-looking park area on a city estate has been transformed into a vibrant attraction, thanks to a community project.

Coffee Hall’s Barista Park was surrounded by four shabby walls and its play equipment was tatty and neglected.

As part of a year-long project with Woughton Community Council and MOTUS Dance, the park has now been given a new lease of life.

The play equipment has been refreshed and a new nature trail has been built. But the biggest difference of all was the painting of four giant professional and colourful murals on the bleak walls.

The Coffee Hall park is buzzing after its revamp

On Saturday people from all over the estate came together to celebrate the new look with a day of dance workshops and community painting.

“The highlight was the formal unveiling of the four large walls, which include nods to Woughton parish, the history of Coffee Hall and the importance of movement,” said Steve McNay, council manager with Woughton Community Counci

During the event, dancer and artist Josh Hoffman created a new piece or art, dancing whilst painting and working with younger residents to create something truly unique.

Local artists also painted the opposite side of the walls and have agreed to maintain these, meaning the space will be looking ‘on point’ for the future.

A wall tells the history of Coffee Hall

With DJ’s Kraze One, Moschops and Justice providing the soundtrack, appearances from the Mayor and Mayoress of MK and final touches to the walls also happening, it was a packed and fun filled day, said Steve.

"This has been a brilliant project and an excellent example of what can happen when communities come together. It’s been great fun in the sun. A huge thank you to everyone who made it such a special day’.”

The project was designed to engage the community in the arts and bring life back to the park.

Workshops took place in local schools and in the community to plan the transformation and local people were consulted.

The chosen murals represent the area, the people and the passions of the estate, said a spokesperson.