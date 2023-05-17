A single mum who lives every day in agonising pain is facing a wait of more than a year before she can even see a specialist at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

Lolita Vaciete, 33, is so desperate that she has now launched a fundraising page, relying upon donations from strangers, to pay for her to have the £4,000 treatment privately.

After visiting A&E, she was diagnosed last year with Pelvic Congestion Syndrome, which occurs when there are varicose veins around the ovaries.

Loilita Vaciete pictured in happier times with her son

"The blood flows backwards, causing my veins to swell and twist… I am in agony most of the time and the pain in my lower abdomen is like being cut with a knife or someone putting a wire inside me and pulling,” she said.

"I take strong painkillers every day and I feel constantly dizzy, weak and ill. I’ve had to give up my job and there are days when I can hardly do anything.”

The treatment for Lolita’s condition is surgery called vein embolisation and, following a CT scan, she was booked in to see a vascular surgeon at MK hospital next month.

However, she has now received a letter saying her appointment has been cancelled. And the new date she has been given is not until June 2024 – 13 long months away.

Lolita's appointment with the vascular surgeon is not until June next year

"The hospital said it was because of their waiting lists,” she said. “But the thought of living with this pain for another year is just impossible. I have to do something.”

Without the surgery, Lolita is rendered temporarily disabled.

"I am raising my eight-year-old son alone, and my sudden disability not only impacts me but also him and his life…Time in my case is really important as my condition is extremely severe, and it is worsening.

"It can lead to surgery to remove my uterus and ovaries and possibly lead to kidney and liver failure, if I do not get urgent medical care soon.”

A qualified chef, Lolita has been forced to quit her job due to the pain. She says her only hope is the GoFundMe page, which can be viewed here.

"The money will help my son have back that mummy who could run with him in the park and take him out without him seeing me in pain. It will help me get back the joy in life without suffering pain and help take care of my son the way I wish to and every little child deserves.,” she said.

"My heart is breaking when he doesn't understand why I am not the same. I am suffering alone and losing hope whilst trying to stay strong for both of us.”

MK Hospital has issued a statement saying: “Ms Vaciete came in via our Same Day Emergency Care unit for urgent same-day assessment. Following triage by a clinician and a CT scan, Ms Vaciete was booked in for a non-urgent routine outpatient appointment.

“This is currently scheduled for February 2024 as the next available appointment.

