Desperate race against time to save life of young newlywed husband from Milton Keynes

An urgent £250,000 fundraiser has been launched to save the life of a young cancer victim who could have only weeks left to live,

Andrew Duncan, 19, recently eloped to Gretna Green to marry Hailey, the love of his life, and wants nothing more than to enjoy years of wedded bliss with her.

But sadly he has been battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia since the age of 15 - and so far every treatment the UK can offer has failed to kill the cancer.

Andrew and Hailey on their wedding day

."After a long and tough four years, he is still fighting for his life. Every day is a battle," said his mum Angie.

"Time is against us. We have been told that the leukaemia is now back and is again attacking Andrew’s body. Without specialised new treatment he may only have a few weeks to live," she said.

So far Andrew, who lives in Broughton, has endured numerous chemotherapy and cancer treatments but suffered a relapse in June last year.

"He then was given the option of CAR T Cell Therapy in September 2020 instead of a bone marrow transplant, which we were strongly advised by the consultants as it was his best option at that time. But this failed in early 2021. He has been given four other treatments over the past six months and again these were not successful," said Angie.

The young couple met online

After extensive research, the family decided Andrew's only option was to seek pioneering treatment abroad - but this will cost a massive £250,000.

They have launched a fundraising page with the aim of raising the cash within weeks, before it is too late.

Meanwhile, last month romantic Andrew eloped to Gretna Green so he could marry his American sweetheart Hailey while there was still time.

The couple met online through mutual friends on Andrew’s 16th birthday, in the summer of 2018.

Andrew in hospital with his friends

His friend Lucy said: "They hit it off straight away, FaceTiming daily due to Andrew living in Milton Keynes and Hailey living across the globe in Boston, Massachusetts."

Eventually they were able to meet in person and their bond became even stronger.

"Hailey has been an incredible support system and partner for Andrew every step of the way on his cancer journey ever since, staying with him in hospital and never-failing to put a smile on his face, even in the darkest of times," said Lucy.

"She has even made a couple of viral TikTok videos, dancing with the nurse taking care of Andrew during his prolonged hospital stays."

The couple eloped to Gretna Green

Lucy said the couple decided to marry at Gretna Green due to the "harsh uncertainty" of Andrew’s treatment options and not knowing how much longer his body could fight the aggressive cancer.

"Andrew’s perseverance and determination is truly inspiring, and he has high hopes of having a successful job in business, motivating others with his own cancer journey, and living a happy, prosperous life with his adoring wife Hailey," she said,

"Please help us make these high hopes a reality. Without this treatment, Andrew’s weeks could be limited... We have limited time to give Andrew the best chance possible"

So far the fundraising page has raised £9,420 raised of its £250,000 goal and Andrew's family and friends are urging people to help if they can.

His mum said: "Andrew loves socialising with his family and has always being there to help out, whether that’s being a shoulder to cry on or helping solve problems. In his short 19 years he has always been a reliable, trustworthy and very supportive brother and son but also a loving and doting husband. He looks forward to his future and imagining what it will be like when he has children of his own.