Despite massively high national figures, Milton Keynes' Covid numbers are going DOWN today
Our case rate is still higher than average though
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 5:37 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 5:38 pm
Milton Keynes has seen 698 new Covid cases confirmed today.
The numbers have been steadily dropping since reaching an all-time high of almost 1,000 late last week.
Nationally a record 218,724 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours and 48 deaths have been recorded. None of these was in Milton Keynes.
The UK average case rate (number of cases per 100,000 people) nationally stands at 1,596.9. The rate in Milton Keynes is 1,826.4 today.
Government figures show there are currently 45 Covid patients in MK Hospital and none of them is on a ventilator.