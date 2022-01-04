Despite massively high national figures, Milton Keynes' Covid numbers are going DOWN today

Milton Keynes has seen 698 new Covid cases confirmed today.

The numbers have been steadily dropping since reaching an all-time high of almost 1,000 late last week.

Nationally a record 218,724 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours and 48 deaths have been recorded. None of these was in Milton Keynes.

The number of new Covid cases went down today in Milton Keynes

The UK average case rate (number of cases per 100,000 people) nationally stands at 1,596.9. The rate in Milton Keynes is 1,826.4 today.