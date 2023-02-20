Dessert van serving old-fashioned 'school cake' to pitch up in Milton Keynes tonight

An ice cream van that has converted to a dessert van is pitching up in Milton Keynes again tonight (Monday) – and one of the delights on offer is old-fashioned ‘school cake’.

School cake, for those who don't know, is a vanilla sponge cake topped with water icing and sprinkles or, in some cases, jam and desiccated coconut.

Instead of lumpy school custard, Dessert MK offers whippy ice cream as an accompaniment.

Who remembers school cake

It sells a range of puds including sticky toffee pudding, cheesecakes and waffles as well as a sharing tray with a selection of all the puddings for £6.

The van also sells milk shakes and cones.

A spokesman for Dessert MK said: “Treat yourself and the kids to some serious deliciousness tonight! “We are not taking pre orders at this location, just turn up and order..Please tag and share and help us make it a successful event.”