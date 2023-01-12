News you can trust since 1981
Detached bungalow on large plot goes up for auction at bargain guide price in Milton Keynes

There’s plenty of room to extend, say estate agents

By Sally Murrer
3 hours ago
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 3:36pm

A two-bed detached bungalow is up for auction in Wolverton with a guide price of £240,000.

The property, which is in Green Lane, has a three-part garden where there is potential to extend, subject to planning permission being granted, say the estate agents.

Marketed by Taylors of Wolverton on Rightmove, the bungalow has an entrance hall, lounge, a large kitchen, a utility room, two bedrooms, a wet/shower room and a brick built conservatory. There is also a garage.

It is for sale by the Modern Method of Auction. With this method, bids are placed online and the winning buyer pays a small non-refundable fee to reserve the property. They then buyer then have 56 days to exchange contracts and complete the purchase.

Bargain bungalow

The bungalow is in Wolverton

Photo: Taylors

Bargain bungalow

The living room

Photo: Taylors

Bargain bungalow

The kitchen

Photo: Taylors

Bargain bungalow

The bathroom

Photo: Taylors

