Detached character house with large extension to be auctioned next month in Milton Keynes

It’s a development opportunity, say the agents
By Sally Murrer
Published 29th Feb 2024, 17:07 GMT

A three-bedroom house with a very large extension is to go under the hammer in MK next month.

The bay-fronted detached property in Westfield Road, Bletchley, is full of character and a potential development opportunity, say the agents.

It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a large 21ft kitchen.

The guide price is between £380,000 and £400,000.

The property is being marketed by Michael Anthony of Leighton Buzzard on Rightmove and the public auction will take place on Monday March 21.

Take a peek through our gallery of photos to see what the house has to offer.

