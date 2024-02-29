Detached character house with large extension to be auctioned next month in Milton Keynes

A three-bedroom house with a very large extension is to go under the hammer in MK next month.
The bay-fronted detached property in Westfield Road, Bletchley, is full of character and a potential development opportunity, say the agents.
It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a large 21ft kitchen.
The guide price is between £380,000 and £400,000.
The property is being marketed by Michael Anthony of Leighton Buzzard on Rightmove and the public auction will take place on Monday March 21.

