Detached garage completely destroyed by huge fire in Milton Keynes town
A detached garage in Yardley Road, Olney, was completely destroyed with four crews fighting to bring the fire under control.
It happened on Friday afternoon with crews from Newport Pagnell, West Ashland, and Broughton finding the garage well alight on arrival.
They used two hose reel jets, two main jets, and lightweight portable pump to tackle the blaze.
They were also called to a collision involving a car and a van which left one woman needed medical attention.
It happened at 2.50pm on Tuesday at the Redmoor roundabout in Milton Keynes.
Two appliances and crew from West Ashland attended. The women was helped from her vehicle and cared for by ambulance staff. Thames Valley Police were also in attendance.
Fire crews also came to the aid of a woman following a car fire at 2.32pom on Sunday.
The car caught light at Crownhill roundabout in Milton Keynes.
The woman was passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.