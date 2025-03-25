Determined Milton Keynes residents who built their own pub celebrate its official opening

Determined villagers who built and funded their own café and bar 17 years after their much-loved pub closed down are celebrating its official opening this week.

The Grade II-listed Carrington Arms in Castlethorpe shut in 2008 and, despite a campaign by villagers and promises of a re-opening, nothing came of it, so the village decided to raise the cash to build its own bar and community facility for everyone to enjoy.

The Pavilion Cafe and Bar at the village’s Sports Ground was officially opened on Saturday March 22by Milton Keynes North MP Chris Curtis, who said: "Thank you to Castlethorpe Parish Council and all the other villagers involved in this project for having me to share in this moment for you. I hope this will be a much-loved space for residents for years to come.”

Councillor Phil Ayles, chair of the Parish Council, said: "The Pavilion is an amazing achievement by the village working with the Parish Council to create a cafe and bar in a village with no other hospitality venue or place where people could 'drop in'.

"It is a tribute to the generosity of the village supported not only by the Parish Council and residents but also the MK Community Foundation, the National Lottery Community Fund and a number of local businesses and organisations. We thank them all most sincerely."

The Pavilion was foprmerly a “tired” old sports changing rooms and clubhouse, which was transformed using money from

from S106 “planning gain”,the parish council’s own reserves, grants and a villagers’ crowdfunding campaign.