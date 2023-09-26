'Devastating' project to build 1,200 new homes near two Milton Keynes estates is blasted by concerned councillors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

City councillors are to formally object to an official plan to build 1,200 new homes on the doorstep of two MK estates.

They say they the Shenley Park project does not meet with the city’s planning standards and could have a “devastating impact, causing traffic congestion, lack of infrastructure and loss of green space.

But their objection, not matter how strong, is unlikely to stop the massive new development from being built. For the countryside site falls under Buckinghamshire Council instead of Milton Keynes and has already been allocated for development in the adopted Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan.

Tattenhoe ward councillor James Lancaster stands where the new grid road extension will be built to serve the proposed 1,200 home new Shenley Park development

It is the second major development plan from Buckinghamshire Council to overflow into Milton Keynes. The first, Salden Chase, was given the green light two years ago and involves 1,800 homes being built between Bletchley and Newton Longville.

This was approved by the Planning Inspectorate following an appeal, despite local councillors concerns that it would be a “blot on the landscape”, cause traffic issues and put pressure on MK’s core services.

Salden Chase will include a new primary school and a secondary school, an employment area and local shops.

The new Shenley Park development will be just three miles away from Salden Chase, wedged between MK and Whaddon, and will include a primary school, a mixed-use local centre and sports facilities

Already city council leader Pete Marland has said there will be formal objection citing local councillors’ and residents’ concerns.

He said this week: “We are being very clear that Milton Keynes City Council opposes the Shenley Park development.

“The consultation response to the SPD is mainly a technical planning document, but we want to highlight that the proposed development does not meet the standards we’d expect of a development on our border. We’re also concerned about the proposed road access and devastating impact that this could have on MK’s services.”

In particular the 1,200 new Shenley Park households would put increased pressures on the already-busy H6 and A421, and also impact GP access for local people, he said.

The city council’s proposed response will highlight that Buckinghamshire Council’s Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) does not meet the planning standards of Milton Keynes. The houses will face onto grid roads, which is against local policy.

The response will also suggest that the evidence is currently “too poor” to agree to the road proposals.

Tattenhoe councillors James Lancaster said: “I have discussed this matter in a constructive way with the leader of the City Council and I’m pleased the submission to Buckinghamshire Council will make it clear that we oppose the development and the current proposals for the road.”

The ward councillors are concerned the new estate will split in half existing communities in Oxley Park and Kingsmead.

The plan means an extension to the H6 grid road would be built, and it would run straight through Kingsmead Green, a chunk of much-loved green space next to the two estates.

Already a protest group called Save Kingsmead Green - STOP H6 Extension has been formed to ask Buckinghamshire Council to divert the new road elsewhere.