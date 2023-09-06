Developer chosen to build brand new 'village' with 930 homes in Milton Keynes

Watch more videos on Shots!

A developer has been chosen to build the huge Tickford Fields development of more than 900 timber-framed homes on countryside just outside Newport Pagnell.

Vistry Group, which was formerly Bovis Homes, will create the new £275m Tickford Fields ‘village’ on behalf of Milton Keynes City Council.

Outline planning permission has already been granted to build the 930 new homes, a primary school, local centre, sports pitches and play areas on land at Tickford Felds Farm.

This is the masterplan or Tickford Fields Farm, a new development of 930 homes to the east of Newport Pagnell

The homes will be “high quality”, energy efficient and sustainable, promises the council.

Currently the 45-hectare site is is farmland and it lies to the east of Newport Pagnell.

A council spokesperson said: “The selection of a developer is the first step in creating a new residential community of exceptional quality for Newport Pagnell and the broader Milton Keynes area. With planning consent in place, the site is able to accommodate up to 930 new homes, along with community, education, and recreation facilities.

"The development will provide play areas, sports pitches (with pavilions and parking), and new pedestrian and cycle links.”

Homes will range from one-bedroom apartments to five-bedroom houses. More than 30% of them will be classed as affordable and therefore accessible to people on lower incomes,

There will be a focus on sustainability, with the use of air source heat pumps and open-panel timber frame construction, meaning the development is set to become a “model for environmentally conscious living”, says the council.

Developers will also aim to retain all established trees, tree groups, hedgerows, and water features, with conscientious mitigation strategies for any displaced features.

"The green and blue corridors woven throughout the site will not only enhance the living experience for residents but will also create a nurturing habitat for local wildlife,” said the spokesman.

Vistry Group will introduce an on-site Skills Academy, which will provide valuable educational and vocational opportunities for college students and unemployed people in the local area.

“Vistry Group and Milton Keynes City Council will pool their expertise together to deliver the Tickford Fields development in a cost-efficient and timely manner. With a proven track record in partnering and delivery within the housing sector, the collaboration is set to reshape the residential landscape of Newport Pagnell,” said the spokesman,

Andy Reynolds, Managing Director of Vistry Group’s partnerships division in the South East Midlands, said: "It’s exciting to be working together with Milton Keynes City Council on this major new development that aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable, and community-centric places to live.

"We are determined to create a scheme that not only blends seamlessly with its surroundings but sets new benchmarks in modern living and offers benefits to the local community."

Councillor Pete Marland, Leader of Milton Keynes City Council, said: “Improving access to affordable housing is at the heart of our Council Plan and I’m pleased that this development will not only deliver much needed affordable homes for local families, but also, energy efficient and more sustainable properties that will ensure a greener future for our city.