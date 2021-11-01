Developer creates new dog run for Milton Keynes animal charity

New homes developer Hayfield has created a substantial new dog run for the National Animal Welfare Trust in Aspley Guise.

The company donated 60 panels and associated accessories to build the exercise facility.

The centre has rehomed 38 per cent more animals during 2021 than in the same period last year.

Nicola Leach Centre Manager for Animal Centre, Bella the rescue dog, & Harriet Dickson Hayfield Sales Manager

Established in the 1970s, the charity – formerly known as HULA Animal Rescue – takes in unwanted and lost dogs, cats and small animals, providing care and rehoming services

Animals are provided with veterinary treatment and hands-on care and friendship, while the team assess what sort of forever home would be best suited. In the past 18 months, 368 animals have been taken in.

Kelly Sharman, sales and marketing director for Hayfield said: “The National Animal Welfare Trust approached Hayfield because the staff were having a lot of difficulties procuring the materials needed to create a new dog run.

“As animal lovers ourselves, and with this charitable centre being so local to five of our live developments, we were delighted to be able to source and supply the materials. It’s great to see the new dog run in action and know that it means more unwanted and lost animals can now be helped and rehomed.”

While animals staying at the National Animal Welfare Trust are generally rehomed within a few months, some sadly stay longer. The new dog run is providing additional freedom to these four-legged residents.

Nicola Leach, animal centre manager, said: “The run has afforded the dogs on site a new sense of freedom, allowing them off-lead time to run and play. Whilst we walk our dogs as much as we can, they are still, sadly, living in kennels until we find new homes for them.

“Seeing how happy this run makes them has been a joy to see. We cannot thank Hayfield enough for their kind and generous donation, turning a dream run into a reality for the team and the dogs we care for.”

Five-star housebuilder Hayfield will deliver around 300 luxury homes across middle England this year, to achieve a 2021 turnover figure of £100m.