Developers allow keen buyers to reserve new house on Milton Keynes estate before they've sold their old home

Taylor Wimpey have come up with a handy incentive to help people buy one of their new homes on Newton Leys estate.

Their development, called The Leys at Willow Lake, includes three, four and five-bedroom homes as well as several apartments.

Prices ranging from £240,000 to £450,000.

The company is offering prospective buyers the chance to take part in the Easymover scheme, which allows them provisionally reserve a new home on the development development - even if they haven’t sold their existing property.

Other available incentives include the Deposit Top up and Deposit Match scheme which will see Taylor Wimpey boost or match your deposit by five percent if you put a deposit of five or ten per cent down.

But homehunters are encouraged to act fast, as the site is nearly 90 per cent sold out.

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “Our The Leys at Newton Leys development has proven to be incredibly popular with customers. With a fantastic surrounding landscape and a host of nearby shops, supermarkets, restaurants, pubs and great transport links, it’s easy to see why life at this development is so appealing.