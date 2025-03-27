Developers buy huge chunk of farm land from council to build 930 new homes in Milton Keynes

Contracts have this week been exchanged for a private company to build 930 new homes on Milton Keynes City Council land.

The Vistry Group bought the 45 hectares of farm land at Tickford Fields, to the east of Newport Pagnell, as part of a multi million pound deal.

They will now build a complete mini town with 930 homes plus community, education, and recreation facilities as well as play areas and sports pitches.

Outline planning permission has already been granted and the whole development will cost £270m. But 31% of the news properties will be available on the “affordable market”, say Vistry.

They say the deal marks a milestone in the creation of a new residential community of “exceptional quality” for Newport Pagnell and the broader Milton Keynes area.

“From one-bedroom apartments to five-bedroom homes, the housing mix will cater to a diverse set of needs, with over 30% of the homes classed as affordable and therefore accessible to those on lower incomes,” said the company’s spokesperson.

They added: “Incorporating principles of sustainability, such as air source heat pumps and using open-panel timber frame construction, the development is set to become a model for environmentally conscious living..”

The developers aim to retain all established trees, tree groups, hedgerows and water features, with “conscientious mitigation strategies” for any displaced features.

"The green and blue corridors woven throughout the site will not only enhance the living experience for residents but will also create a nurturing habitat for local wildlife,” said the spokesperson,

They added: “As part of this holistic vision, Vistry Group will introduce an on-site Skills Academy. This dedicated facility will provide valuable educational and vocational opportunities for college students and unemployed people in the local area, further building on the opportunities the scheme will provide for the community.”.

Andy Reynolds, Managing Director of Vistry Group’s partnerships division in the South East Midlands, said the scheme was set to reshape the residential landscape of Newport Pagnell

"It’s exciting to be working together with Milton Keynes City Council on this major new development thataligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable, and community-centric places to live. We are determined to create a scheme that not only blends seamlessly with its surroundings but sets new benchmarks in modern living and offers benefits to the local community," he said.

Councillor Shanika Mahendran, the Cabinet member for Planning and Placemaking at Milton Keynes City Council, said: “Improving access to affordable housing is at the heart of our Council Plan and I’m pleased that this development will not only deliver much-needed affordable homes for local families, but also energy- efficient and more sustainable properties that will ensure a greener future for our city. I look forward to seeing the development progress into a new thriving community.”

Previously the council has described the Tickford Fields Farm development as the “Uk’s largest eco village”.

But some Newport Pagnell residents objected to the plan and wwere concerned whether the town’s existing infrastructure would support cuh a large influx of new housing.