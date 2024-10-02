Developers to hold online session to provide update on plans for new 1,850 home development next to Campbell Park in Milton Keynes

By Neil Shefferd
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 11:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The developers behind proposals for a new neighbourhood next to Campbell Park are holding an online presentation to update the public on changes to the plans.

Vacant land north of Silbury Boulevard has long been allocated for development, with developers Urban Splash working alongside Glenbrook Property to deliver up to 1,850 new homes on the site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The development also includes a new village centre with space for shops and restaurants, and services such as a health centre, dental clinic and nursery.

A webinar to update the public on plans is due to be held via Zoom at 6.30pm on October 9, with details of how they have evolved following a public consultation in July.

An image of the proposals for the Campbell Park Northside CourtyardAn image of the proposals for the Campbell Park Northside Courtyard
An image of the proposals for the Campbell Park Northside Courtyard

Nathan Cornish from developers Urban Splash said: “We held a public exhibition in July to show our initial designs for the new neighbourhood, and the public feedback was really useful in refining the plans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Over the summer, our team have been working on incorporating those ideas into our proposals.

“For example, we’ve reduced the height of some buildings, provided more space for pedestrians and cyclists moving through neighbourhood, and made sure that the local centre has space to accommodate services that residents will need including shops, restaurants and health services.”

The webinar will feature a presentation by the project team followed by a question and answer session.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunny Johal from Glenbrook added: “The webinar is a chance to find out about the plans from the whole architectural and design team.

“The online format will allow as many people as possible to attend from the comfort of their own homes, and we will be inviting questions from residents and welcoming feedback on the updated proposals.”

Developers say they hope to submit a planning application in the coming months.

A link to join the webinar will be posted on the consultation website on the day of the meeting.

Related topics:Milton KeynesZoom