The developers behind proposals for a new neighbourhood next to Campbell Park are holding an online presentation to update the public on changes to the plans.

Vacant land north of Silbury Boulevard has long been allocated for development, with developers Urban Splash working alongside Glenbrook Property to deliver up to 1,850 new homes on the site.

The development also includes a new village centre with space for shops and restaurants, and services such as a health centre, dental clinic and nursery.

A webinar to update the public on plans is due to be held via Zoom at 6.30pm on October 9, with details of how they have evolved following a public consultation in July.

An image of the proposals for the Campbell Park Northside Courtyard

Nathan Cornish from developers Urban Splash said: “We held a public exhibition in July to show our initial designs for the new neighbourhood, and the public feedback was really useful in refining the plans.

“Over the summer, our team have been working on incorporating those ideas into our proposals.

“For example, we’ve reduced the height of some buildings, provided more space for pedestrians and cyclists moving through neighbourhood, and made sure that the local centre has space to accommodate services that residents will need including shops, restaurants and health services.”

The webinar will feature a presentation by the project team followed by a question and answer session.

Sunny Johal from Glenbrook added: “The webinar is a chance to find out about the plans from the whole architectural and design team.

“The online format will allow as many people as possible to attend from the comfort of their own homes, and we will be inviting questions from residents and welcoming feedback on the updated proposals.”

Developers say they hope to submit a planning application in the coming months.

A link to join the webinar will be posted on the consultation website on the day of the meeting.