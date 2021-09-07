Development of new shared ownership homes launches this weekend in Milton Keynes

A small development of new 'affordable' shared ownership homes is to be launched this weekend in Milton Keynes.

L&Q have built 13 two and three bedroom homes specifically for shared ownership at Wavendon View, close to Wavendon village.

They will forming part of a new mixed tenure community of homes being built as part of the wider Glebe Farm development.

These three bedroom homes start at £182,500 for a 50% share

Catering for all types of buyers moving to the area, the site will deliver new retail and commercial facilities, including a doctor’s surgery, sports facilities and new parks and leisure spaces for the convenience of residents.

Christine Osborne, sales and customer service director for L&Q’s Counties region, said: "These homes are perfect for first-time buyers who are looking for more space, but still want to be well-connected to the buzzing city of Milton Keynes and beyond.

"With the success of our Shared Ownership homes in neighbouring Saxon Reach, we expect interest for this launch to be extremely high with local buyers eager to get onto the property ladder in this rapidly growing area.”

All homes have been finished to a high specification, with a contemporary Symphony kitchen, chrome bathroom fittings, Amtico flooring and neutral carpets all included as standard. Each one home comes with an allocated car parking space and private turfed garden.

