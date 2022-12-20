As 2022 draws to a close with sensational panto Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Milton Keynes Theatre has announced a sensational Spring season, packed with musicals, dramas and unmissable comedy.

The big hit of the season is the devilishly delicious take on the weird and wonderful world of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (09 Feb– 05 Mar). Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – The Musical will dazzle your senses on its first UK and Ireland tour. Based on the iconic story, the spectacular stage show follows the hit West End and Broadway productions to combine the memorable songs from the original 1970s motion picture (The Candy Man and Pure Imagination).

There’s more for the kids as the Demon Dentist (23 – 26 Mar) arrives in town. The hilarious and thrilling story follows Alfie and Gabz on a fabulous adventure, as they investigate the strange events happening in their home town and come face to face with the Demon Dentist herself.

Demon Dentist

For dance fans, Matthew Bourne’s Sleeping Beauty reawakens (17 – 21 Jan), celebrating 10 years since its premiere. The beloved fairytale is brought to life by the talented New Adventures company with an unforgettable score, sumptuous staging, and masterly storytelling in a wondrous world of fairies and vampires.

The theatre also welcomes back South Africa’s award-winning Dada Masilo, who wowed critics and audiences with her stunning Giselle in 2019. Back by popular demand, Masilo and her company return with the UK premiere of The Sacrifice. Featuring live music on stage, it is inspired by Igor Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring, combining the European heritage of this piece of music with the traditional dance of Botswana.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel is a joyous comedy about taking risks, finding love and embracing second chances, even in the most surprising places. Starring the icon of Hollywood’s Golden Age, Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe-Award winner, Hayley Mills (Wild at Heart, Pollyanna, The Parent Trap), household favourite and screen and stage star Paul Nicholas (Jesus Christ Superstar, Just Good Friends, Eastenders) and Rula Lenska (Rock Follies, Coronation Street, Eastenders).

Audiences can also look forward to a host of exciting one-night shows, with music from The Illegal Eagles (29 Jan); The Carpenters Story (30 Jan); A Country Night In Nashville (11 Mar) direct from London’s Royal Albert Hall; Luther Vandross Celebration (21 Mar); and Sounds Of The 60s Live hosted By Tony Blackburn (14 Mar).

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical

Enjoy comedy with Mind Mangler (14 Jan) from the original cast of the multi award-winning The Play That Goes Wrong. For those aged 14-plus, comedy comes from Stewart Lee: Basic Lee (08 & 09 Mar) and Danny Baker At Last... The Sausage Sandwich Tour (19 Mar).

Join Tim Peake My Journey To Space (07 Mar) on an epic and thrilling journey to the International Space Station. He’ll be your personal guide through life in space, with unprecedented access, breathtaking photographs and never-before-seen footage.

Looking further ahead in 2023, booking is already open for Musicals Strictly Ballroom and The Bodyguard. Drama from Wish You Were Dead, The Mousetrap and Steel Magnolias, the annual visit from WNO and much more.

For Milton Keynes Theatre’s full programme of events and shows, visit ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

