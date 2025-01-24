Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motion on English Devolution has been passed at a full meeting of Milton Keynes City Council.

The motion saw the City Council agree with the principle of devolution, and that an elected Mayor was the most appropriate governance of any new strategic mayoral authority.

It was put forward by Conservative Group leader Councillor Shazna Muzammil, as part of the political fallout following Milton Keynes City Council (MKCC) decision to exclude West and North Northamptonshire Councils from its devolution bid to the Government.

Council leader Pete Marland told the MK Citizen last week that it was looking to join forces with Bedford Borough Council, Central Bedfordshire Council and Luton Borough Council in its bid, but not involve the Northamptonshire authorities.

The amended motion included a claim that the Council leader’s decision to exclude the Northamptonshire authorities from any such strategic mayoral authority would “cause lasting damage to relationships with these neighbouring authorities.”

Although the amendments to the motion were not passed, the original motion was, and this included a request that the leader brought any further decisions and updates on the progress of the proposed strategic mayoral authority to full council.

Part of the passed motion also included that the Council confirmed it would not support and would “actively challenge” any proposals that did not feature a directly elected Mayor.

Muzammil said the relationships built with the neighbouring authorities should not be overlooked.

“We know no one gets everything right, and that working relationships can be challenging, but working together we have been successful in supporting this region,” she said.

“I can’t stress enough the importance of the relationships we have built with all six unitaries, and more so with Northamptonshire over 12 years with South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership and now South Midlands Authorities and what it has delivered for this region.

“As a local authority, our responsibility should always be about putting the needs of our residents first, their concerns, and their future at the heart of every decision we make.

“Unfortunately, leaving out Northamptonshire does not feel like a decision that has been made with that priority in mind. We will always be better together.”

Explaining the decision to leave out the Northamptonshire authorities Marland told the MK Citizen: "After very carefully looking at the potential powers that are on offer, particularly around health, it’s clear that a Beds, Luton and Milton Keynes (BLMK) footprint would offer the best chance of success.

“It’s really important though that any settlement with the Government needs to be on a footprint that makes sense to our residents and that will bring the greatest benefits to the area.”

“Alongside this, during the discussions with the main opposition group on MKCC and councils within BLMK, it became clear that there would be very little appetite to include the Northamptonshire authorities at this time, and concerns around how other councils would be able to take the necessary decisions to approve such a bid.

“The reality is that BLMK is the best option for our city to ensure any future directly-elected Mayor is able to deliver the local change our residents want.”