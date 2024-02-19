Devoted Milton Keynes grandson launches petition to legalise euthanasia after watching his gran suffer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A devoted grandson who watched his gran suffer for more than 20 years is battling to make euthanasia and assisted suicide legal in the UK.

Sam Davies-Rogers has launched a petition on Change.org and it has already gathered more than 44,500 signatures from supporters.

He plans to send the petition to Amanda Pritchard, the CEO of NHS England, and Victoria Atkins MP , theSecretary of State for Health and Social Care, in a bid to get the law changed.

Sam, who lives in Milton Keynes, said: “My Gran suffered with dementia after a stroke in 2001. She passed away last week.

"The last two decades of her life were filled with pain and suffering, a stark contrast to the vibrant woman she once was. In moments of clarity before dementia took over, she expressed her wish to end her life on her own terms. Unfortunately, our laws did not permit this.”

His grandmother was one of the first residents to come from London to Netherfield when the new city was built and never moved out of MK.

Watching her suffer in her final years was agony for Sam and his family and they firmly believe she should have had the option of euthanasia.

He said: “Euthanasia and assisted suicide are currently illegal in the UK under the Suicide Act 1961. This law forces many like my Gran to endure unnecessary suffering at the end of their lives.

"In contrast, countries such as Belgium, Colombia, Luxembourg and The Netherlands have legalised euthanasia under strict conditions . They recognise that individuals should have autonomy over their own lives, including how they choose to die.”

Sam added: “ The British Medical Association reports that public opinion is increasingly supportive of assisted dying for terminally ill adults Yet our laws remain unchanged. It's time we respect individual autonomy and alleviate unnecessary suffering by legalising euthanasia and assisted suicide.

“For those without compassion and reading this asking what the benefit besides letting people end things on their own terms, perhaps look at this as a way to save the NHS and DWP millions of pounds every year.