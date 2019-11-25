Devoted Santa offers free home visits to children in Milton Keynes

A big-hearted Santa Claus is offering free home visits or live video link ups to children all over Milton Keynes.

The big man, aka city dad Darren Anderson, has been working flat out every festive season for the past 20 years.

Santa doesn't charge for his appearances

He dons his red suit for numerous charities, schools and nurseries and never charges a penny.

He is following in the footsteps of his dad, who was also a popular Santa, and he is hoping one of his own sons will eventually carry on the tradition.

Darren even has his own Facebook page called Santa's Secret Diary where parents and charities can make bookings.

“Darren is on hand to meet and greet children at all corporate and private functions. He will tailor for all ages of children who are left amazed and leaves a sparkle in their eyes as the magic happens and comes alive. Even the non-believers will be assured that the Christmas spirit is full of life,” said his wife Trina, who goes by the name of Mrs Claus.

Darren, who is DBS checked, has visited numerous children with complex needs and has done live link ups to hospital for those who are too ill to get to him.

Mrs Claus said: “The only thing this Santa ever wants is every child to have a magical Christmas. He does not charge there is no fee. He says if you want to donate anything, pick a charity of your choose or donate to the Children's Society.”

A poem on his Facebook page from 'Mr and Mrs Claus' explains the home visit system. It says:

Say goodbye to those winter blues,

Choose a Santa who doesn’t like queues,

A visit with no fees,

No drama and stress free,

Pick a Santa who believes in equal opportunities,

And goes above and beyond for all communities,

Pick Santa’s secret diary today,

Magic at Christmas should have no delay

Home visits are only offered to people living in the MK area. For those outside of MK, Darren offers personalised video messages and live video chats.