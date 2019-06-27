Diabetes UK award for Milton Keynes campaigner

A Milton Keynes campaigner has won a volunteering award from leading charity Diabetes UK.

Corinne Wykes was presented with the Reaching Out and Connecting award in recognition of her hard work, at the charity’s Inspire Awards, held in Epsom.

Corinne, from Emerson Valley, has been recognised for her important work in raising diabetes awareness. A former Diabetes UK Service Champion, she has successfully campaigned for a local foot care team to treat people with serious foot problems which has led to a fall in amputation rates in the area. She’s also the Secretary of the local Milton Keynes diabetes group and has spoken about volunteering at induction training events for new staff at the charity.

Former medical lab scientist, Corinne said: “I was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes over thirty years ago. I didn’t take my condition seriously for many years, but in 2012 I decided to start volunteering for the charity which really opened my eyes to its complexity. Diabetes is a serious condition and I work hard to communicate that message locally. I’m thrilled to have my work recognised in this way, and I hope it will inspire more people to get involved with the charity.”

People with Type 2 diabetes don’t produce enough insulin or the insulin they produce doesn’t work properly (known as insulin resistance). Being overweight is the single greatest risk factor for developing the condition, while age, family history, and ethnicity can also contribute to someone’s risk. If not managed well, both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes can lead to devastating complications such as sight loss, amputation, stroke and kidney failure.

Jill Steaton, Regional Head for Diabetes UK in the South East, said: “Corinne is an inspiration who has done great work to raise awareness and spread the message about the importance of prevention. Our volunteers are out there working hard in the community day in and day out.

Through our Inspire Awards we thank our hard-working volunteers, like Corinne, for their contributions, and celebrate the positive difference their work makes to the lives of people living with diabetes.”

Awards were presented to individuals and groups from all over the South East region to celebrate their volunteering work for the charity.