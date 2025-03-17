A fight involving two groups of men outside a Milton Keynes restaurant is being investigated by police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident, during which a hammer and knife were used, took place outside the TDC restaurant in Secklow Gate at around 9pm on Friday March 7.

It started after three vehicles, including a BMW and Mercedes, pulled up near the restaurant and between eight and ten men got out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They approached a group of four men stood outside the Indian restaurant and an argument began, which then turned into a physical altercation during which the weapons were brandished.

Police are investigating a fight between two groups of men outside a restaurant in Milton Keynes, during which a hammer and knife were used

Three men received injuries which required hospital treatment, with the offenders described as of South Asian heritage.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sarah-Jane Pledger said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or to anyone with dash-cam footage or CCTV footage to please get in contact with us.

“Anyone with information can call 101 or make an online report, via our website, quoting crime reference number 43250113418.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.