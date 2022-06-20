Did you witness motorbike passenger throwing brick at car windscreen in Milton Keynes?

A car was followed by a motorbike for some distance before a passenger on the motorbike threw a brick at the car windscreen, causing it to shatter.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

The motorcycle is described as a green and black dirt bike, with two offenders riding it.

Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident of criminal damage

Investigating officer PC James Elliott, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anybody who may have been in this area during this time and witnessed anything or have any dash cam footage to please get in touch.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220268833.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”