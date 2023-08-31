Famous television diet guru Dr Michael Mosley is looking for volunteers to eat breakfast with him in a Milton Keynes café next week.

And they will be filmed for a new Channel 4 health show that he is presenting.

The café has not yet been named and the title of the show is also being kept under wraps.

But it will be one of a string of successful TV shows featuring Dr Mosley, who presented Who Made Britain Fat? on Channel 4 last year and Lose a Stone in 21 Days in 2021.

The new show is being produced by Plum Pictures, whose spokesman told the Citizen: “We are currently working on a new Channel 4 show with Michael Mosley and we are filming in Milton Keynes next week, on September 6.

“We need some volunteers to meet Michael and take part in a healthy breakfast sequence for the show in one of the local cafes.”

Anybody interested in taking part should email [email protected].

The show will look at how the items we buy from supermarkets affect our health and what simple products we can buy to give our health an instant boost.

Dr Mosley, 65, has published multiple books and is the trusted face of dieting for millions of people..

He is an advocate of the intermittent fasting and low-carbohydrate diet and his book The Fast 800 Keto shows how to follow an 800 calorie a day plan.