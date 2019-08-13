Dig for Brexit by renting an allotment in Milton Keynes

Would-be gardeners are urged to 'dig for Brexit' and grow their own veg on an allotment.

Beating potential Brexit shortages is the theme of Bletchley & District Allotment Association's this Saturday.

Allotment

The centrepiece will be a life size copy of a 1940’s Dig For Victory poster, encouraging people to dig for Brexit instead.

"Post-Brexit we may not be able to rely on fresh fruit and vegetables - especially lettuce which we import more than 90 per cent," said spokesman Carol Smith.

"We will need to eat less meat and more vegetables and practise less intensive farming to look after the planet and prevent global warming," she added.

The open day starts at the Eaton avenue allotments at 2pm. T

There will be refreshments and the chance to buy home-made jams, beetroot pickle, chutney or fresh produce.