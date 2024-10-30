Dig up our city's past with special free archaeology event in Milton Keynes

A free Archaeology Day with hands-on activities is to be held at Milton Keynes Central Library this Saturday.

History enthusiasts and anyone with an interest in archaeology is welcome to visit the event and learn about the fascinating archaeological heritage of MK and beyond.

There will be hands-on-activities and seminars on finds from developments and community archaeology, including an extensive Iron Age and early Roman settlement in MK East.

The day will be brought to a close by a presentation on the internationally significant Bronze Age settlement at Must Farm near Peterborough, known as the “Pompei of the Bronze Age”.

MK Archaeology Day takes place at Milton Keynes Central library on Satruday November 2

Participants will have the opportunity to explore fascinating artifacts, learn about ancient civilisations and engage with experts passionate about unearthing secrets of the past.

Entry is completely free and families are encouraged to come along for a fun day of learning and activities. The programme includes activities for children (recommended age 8+) and adults (10am to 3pm), plus displays and activities from Milton Keynes Heritage Association, BAS Active Archaeology Group, UNAS and local metal detectorists.

There will also be archaeology and history book stalls.

A talk on Community Archaeology on Bury Field Common in Newport Pagnell will be given at 1.30pm by Adrian Scruby from Cotswold Archaeology.

At 1.50pm, there will be a talk on ‘Uncovering an Iron Age and early Roman settlement at Milton Keynes East’, followed by ‘Excavations in Great Linford & Stantonbury ‘ at 2.40pm.

At 3pm, Chris Wakefield from the Cambridge Archaeological Unit will speak on ‘The Must Farm settlement: Uncovering Bronze Age life’.

The talks will take place in the Library Event Space from 1:30pm.