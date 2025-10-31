The petitions with the most signatures across Milton Keynes Parliamentary constituencies have been revealed

The figures, from the UK Government and Parliament, show the top ten most active petitions across the Milton Keynes Central, Milton Keynes North and Buckingham and Bletchley constituencies.

A petition to not introduce digital ID cards has received the most signatures across all three constituencies as of October 31.

In Milton Keynes Central, the ten most active petitions are as follows:

> Do not introduce digital ID cards - 4,627 out of 2,930,106 total signatures

> Keep five-year indefinite leave to remain terms to Hong Kong British National (overseas) visas - 1,669 out of 108,822 total signatures

> Call an immediate general election - 1,511 out of 1,004,558 total signatures

> Keep the five-year indefinite leave to remain pathway for existing skilled worker visa holders - 910 out of 178,420 total signatures

> Introduce offshore detention/mass deportation for illegal migrants - 690 out of 489,875 total signatures

> Protect legal migrants - do not implement the ten-year indefinite leave to remain proposal - 496 out of 104,833 total signatures

> Reduce the school week to four days a week - 391 out of 124,503 total signatures

> Mandatory collection and publication of certain child sexual offender data - 338 out of 258,077 total signatures

> Review possible penalties for social media posts, including the use of prison - 305 out of 190,288 total signatures

> Protect Northern Ireland veterans from prosecutions - 252 out of 209,306 total signatures

In Milton Keynes North, the ten most active petitions are as follows:

> Do not introduce digital ID cards - 4,179 out of 2,930,106 total signatures

> Call an immediate general election - 1,400 out of 1,004,558 total signatures

> Introduce offshore detention/mass deportation for illegal migrants - 610 out of 489,875 total signatures

> Keep five-year indefinite leave to remain terms to Hong Kong British National (overseas) visas - 482 out of 108,822 total signatures

> Keep the five-year indefinite leave to remain pathway for existing skilled worker visa holders - 429 out of 178,420 total signatures

> Mandatory collection and publication of certain child sexual offender data - 403 out of 258,077 total signatures

> Reduce the school week to four days a week - 345 out of 124,503 total signatures

> Protect Northern Ireland veterans from prosecutions - 275 out of 209,306 total signatures

> Review possible penalties for social media posts, including the use of prison - 259 out of 190,288 total signatures

> Protect legal migrants - do not implement the ten-year indefinite leave to remain proposal - 198 out of 104,833 total signatures

In the Buckingham and Bletchley constituency, the ten most active petitions are as follows:

> Do not introduce digital ID cards - 4,293 out of 2,930,106 total signatures

> Call an immediate general election - 1,536 out of 1,004,558 total signatures

> Keep five-year indefinite leave to remain terms to Hong Kong British National (overseas) visas - 725 out of 108,822 total signatures

> Introduce offshore detention/mass deportation for illegal migrants - 690 out of 489,875 total signatures

> Mandatory collection and publication of certain child sexual offender data - 376 out of 258,077 total signatures

> Keep the five-year indefinite leave to remain pathway for existing skilled worker visa holders - 347 out of 178,420 total signatures

> Protect Northern Ireland veterans from prosecutions - 323 out of 209,306 total signatures

> Review possible penalties for social media posts, including the use of prison - 308 out of 190,288 total signatures

> Reduce the school week to four days a week - 299 out of 124,503 total signatures

> Protect legal migrants: do not implement the ten-year indefinite leave to remain proposal - 183 out of 104,833 total signatures

Any British citizen or UK resident is eligible to create a Parliamentary petition online, with the Petitions Committee responsible for checking they meet the standards to be published.

Only citizens and residents can sign these petitions and they are required to provide a valid UK postcode and verify their email.

The Government must respond to petition that gain 10,000 signatures, while the Government must debate the issue when petitions reach 100,000 signatures.

