Digital Marketing School launches new Milton Keynes campus

The Digital Marketing School has opened a new campus in Milton Keynes combining online and in-person education for flexible learning.

The Digital Marketing School (DMS) officially opened the doors to its new campus in Milton Keynes on September 18.

The Mayor of Milton Keynes attended a special ceremony to mark the event.

DMS was established in 2019 by Dr. Mohammad Shafiq, and quickly became a trail blazer in tailored education.

The Digital Marketing School has just opened a new campus in Milton Keynes. Photo: Digital Marketing School

Originally a fully online institution, it quickly gained popularity, offering "Access to HE" courses to more than 200 students across 15 cohorts by 2020.

Its dedication to excellence was officially recognised in 2023 with its endorsement by NCC Education.

DMS aims to deliver accessible and adaptable education on a global scale.

Its courses are made to reflect modern market demands, preparing students for the challenges and opportunities of the current job landscape.

The new campus supports this goal by combining online and on-campus experiences to serve a diverse student population.

The school aims to achieve Matrix Standard accreditation by the end of 2025, and is broadening its curriculum to introduce new short courses in AI and technology for professionals.

The school also hopes to introduce a new Bachelor of Science (BSc) program in Digital Marketing, Computing, and Business in the future.

DMS expects to see major growth in the next three years.

By 2027, it plans on introducing new programs in Health & Social Care, Cybersecurity, and Gaming Technology, alongside online Master's degrees and Higher National Diplomas. It hopes to increase student numbers to more than 2,000, with the inaugural graduates anticipated by 2029.

The Milton Keynes campus is set to benefit the local community by promoting innovation, employability, and entrepreneurship.

DMS claims to have a student-focused method to education.

It believes that a supportive and nurturing environment is the best way to foster student success.

The faculty members are committed specialists who mix theoretical knowledge with practical performance.

Courses are designed to be flexible, with online weekend classes that allow students to manage their studies alongside personal and professional commitments.

Students receive individualised career assistance and counsel from a specialist team of advisors.

The opening of the Milton Keynes campus expands the schools reach, offering high-quality education and a direct pathway to esteemed universities for students finishing Level 3 courses.