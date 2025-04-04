Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The director of a tyre waste company from Milton Keynes has received a £1 order during a confiscation hearing.

John Mullen, 59, of Frankston Avenue, received the financial penalties following his involvement as a director in IN4 Ltd, which was found in 2017 to be storing more than 1,300 tonnes of tyres.

This is more than 15 times of what was allowed under the company’s environmental permit.

During a confiscation hearing at Northampton Crown Court last month Mullen received an order for £1 and a surcharge of £85.

The director of a tyre waste company from Milton Keynes has received financial penalties during a confiscation hearing, after the company stored illegal amounts of tyres. Pic: Environment Agency

Also during the confiscation hearing Nimesh Patel, 52, of Jasper Walk, Thorplands Brook, and Andrew Eyre, 55, of Poppy Field Road, Wootton, were hit with financial penalties for their roles in running the illegal tyre waste site.

Patel was ordered to pay £175,013.93 and a £122 surcharge while Eyre received an order for £138,368.52 and £140 surcharge.

Both men have been given three months to pay or will face three and two years in prison respectively.

Eyre was also fined £250 for breach of his first suspended sentence of imprisonment he received in January 2020.

The pair had been prosecuted for their part in running waste tyre site, Synergy Tyres (Midland) Ltd, at Broad March Industrial Estate in Daventry.

In September 2024, Eyre, a director of the company, had received an 18-week prison sentence which was suspended for 12 months, on condition that he completed 30 days of rehabilitation activities.

Patel, who had been operations manager, was sentenced to 14 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, on condition that he performed 80 hours of unpaid work.

The site operated without an environmental permit and tyres were stored in an unsafe manner, creating a significant fire risk and a high pollution risk.

From February 2020, Environment Agency officers inspected the site multiple times over the course of a year, and each time witnessed huge amounts of tyres that exceeded the legal limit.

Paperwork obtained showed that waste tyres were continuously delivered to the site throughout the year, with Eyre being the sole director and Patel having day-to-day control of the site.

The investigation found that the 40-tonne weekly limit for the storage or treatment of waste tyres was exceeded in 52 out of the 59 weeks analysed.

At a previous court case in January 2020, for the same nature of offending, Synergy Tyres Ltd was fined £11,250.

Eyre received a 12-month sentence, suspended for 24 months, on the condition that he stayed out of trouble and performed 150 hours of unpaid work.

At that hearing Mullen was given a six-month community order with a requirement that he completed 15 days of Rehabilitation Activities.

Mullen became a sole director of the company in February 2017 after Eyre retired.

Peter Stark, enforcement leader for the Environment Agency in Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire said: “The case shows that we’re not just content to prosecute those who run illegal waste sites, we’ll also come after them to get back the profits they made from their illegal activities and to recoup taxpayers’ money spent on pursuing them.

“We continue to use intelligence-led approaches to target the most serious crimes and evaluate which interventions are most effective.”

