Disabled great gran and her grandchildren miraculously escape unharmed after this happened to their car in Milton Keynes

A courageous great gran and her family had a miraculous escape when their car burst into flames without warning on a city grid road.

Disabled Jackie Richardson was taking her granddaughter and three great grandchildren out to lunch in Milton Keynes yesterday (Monday) when her car suddenly started juddering on a roundabout on Childs Way.

Her granddaughter noticed smoke coming out of the vehicle and shouted a warning, prompting Jackie to pull over and stop at the side of the road.

She somehow managed to get everyone out – only to witness the 14-year-old Peugot engulfed in flames immediately afterwards.

The wreckage of Jackie's car after the fire was put out

Jackie, who lives in Kempston and is president of Bedford Spiritualist Church, told BBC local news afterwards: “It's amazing how adrenaline kicks in when you need it to. It was quite scary and frightening. I couldn't believe what happened.

"Thank goodness we're all OK. After all, it's only a car... I'm just left feeling shell-shocked."

She has praised and thanked the emergency services who came to her aid, including two off-duty police officers who helped, saying they were “absolutely brilliant”.

Sadly, Jackie, who recently battled cancer for the third time, is now without a car and does not qualify for a courtesy vehicle. But her granddaughter Siobhan has launched a special fundraising page called ‘Help Nana (Jackie from the church) get a new car’.

Jackie Richardson and her grandchildren are lucky to be alive after a serious car fire in Milton Keynes

She says: “Nana set off to Milton Keynes with a car full of her grandchildren to treat them to lunch when her car suddenly set on fire out of the blue. Very scary.

“The car went up so quicky but with her courageous ways she managed to get all the kids out the car and to a place of safety quickly

"However the car is, well, burnt to the ground. We shudder at what could have been and are so grateful that everyone is okay.

"As a family we just can't believe that this has happened after the year she has had. Earlier this year she had to battle cancer for a third time and has been recovering from a kidney removal since. The woman has nine lives but this has taken a toll on her...”

Siobhan adds: “She does so, so much for the community in her running of Bedford Spiritualist Church and has created a safe environment for so many people, makes no money from it just works from a place of love for the church...”

The page, which can be viewed here, aims to raise £2,000 to buy Jackie a second-hand car.

“She needs something sturdy and safe to make sure she can get back and forth to keep those church doors open and keep helping everyone around her like she loves to do,” said Siobhan.

“We get times are hard but every little helps and we just want to show her that we appreciate all that she does for everyone that graces the doors of the church and beyond.”

Bucks Fire and Rescue confirmed they were called to the car fire at 1.18pm and the vehicle was “well alight” by the time they arrived.

They used breathing apparatus, hose reels a thermal imaging camera and an environmental kit.