Disabled Milton Keynes man gets parking fine for taking too long to shop in Aldi and Currys

And, after the Citizen raised the matter on his behalf, his ticket has now been cancelled.

Wheelchair-bound Mark Budd visited the supermarket giant's store at The Place Retail Park in Elder Gate in CMK and parked in a disabled bay, making sure to display his disabled badge.

He first visited Currys then went into Aldi to do a large food shop.

Aldi on The Place Retail Park

“He was in there a long time and had to ask for help from staff to push his trolley. It’s no fun shopping when you are disabled,” said his neighbour.

Mr Budd, who is 56, queued at the checkout then put the shopping in his van. He carefully returned his trolley and used the lift down to put his chair in the van – all of which takes several minutes. He then drove off.

He did not notice that there was a time limit on the disabled bays as it is quite rare for them to be restricted, said his neighbour.

Later Mr Budd, who lives on Middleton, received a £100 parking fine from Euro Car Parks, which manages parking for The Place. They offered a £40 reduction if he paid promptly.

The reason for the penalty was given as exceeding the 90 minute limit.

His neighbour said: “This Euro Car Park company is discriminating against disabled people by giving them just 90 minutes - the same as an able-bodied person. I think this is shocking.

"There is no charge for disabled parking near shops or time limit anywhere in Milton Keynes,” she pointed out.

The Citizen contacted Aldi and a spokesman said: “As soon as we were made aware of the issue we contacted the owner of the car park to ask them to cancel Mr Budd’s fine.”

