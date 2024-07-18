Discover the heritage of Milton Keynes at special open days with hundreds of free events
Milton Keynes Heritage Open Days (MK HODS) are returning, with a chance for people to delve into the city’s history and culture.
A packed programme of more than 230 family events has been organised for the 10 days between Friday September 6 and Sunday Spetember 15.
It will feature guided walks, historic talks, cycle rides, creative workshops, open days, exhibitions, film screenings and musical performances – and all are completely free to attend.
Key attractions opening their doors for free include Milton Keynes Museum, Great Linford Manor Park, Westbury Arts Centre, Milton Keynes City Discovery Centre, The Stables Theatre, Milton Keynes Arts Centre and the Cowper & Newton Museum in Olney.
Living Archive MK is funded by Milton Keynes City Council to manage this flagship annual heritage event for the new city and it is delivered by all the heritage, cultural and community organisations who give their time and resources to make these events free.
The theme for this year is Routes, Networks and Connections and the open days take people on journeys as far afield as Ukraine, India and Sierra Leone, with workshops, exhibitions, film screenings and events celebrating the contribution that their communities have made to our new city.
Collect your MK HODs brochure from the Milton Keynes libraries, from Get Smart carousels in lopermarkets from the beginning of August, or browse the events online here.
Check the Living Archive website events page or its Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to keep in touch with what is happening.