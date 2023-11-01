Discover the rich archaeological heritage of Milton Keynes at free family event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anyone interested in history, heritage or treasure hunting should join an Archaeology Day at Milton Keynes Central Library on Saturday. (4/11)

The annual event, hosted by Milton Keynes City Council, offers the chance to find out more about the rich archaeological heritage of Milton Keynes and beyond.

The event, which opens at 10am, features hands-on activities and talks on finds from recent development sites in Milton Keynes, as well as the discovery of the lavish Saxon burial from Harpole, Northamptonshire, which hit headlines around the world.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore fascinating artefacts, learn about ancient civilisations and engage with experts passionate about unearthing secrets of the past.

Entry is free and families are encouraged to come along for a fun day of learning and activities. The programme includes:

> Activities for children (recommended age 8+) and adults

> Interactive sessions (drop-in between 10am – 3pm)

> Talk on Bronze Age Barrows, Iron Age Settlement and a Roman Farmstead in Milton Keynes East (1:30pm) – Mark Hinman and Conor Roycroft, Pre-Construct Archaeology

> Talk on South Caldecotte: Excavations on the periphery of Magiovinium Roman Town (2.20pm) – Kathy Pilkinton, Albion Archaeology

> Talk on The Harpole Treasure: Excavating early medieval Britain’s most significant female burial (3pm) – Paul Thompson, Museum of London Archaeology.