Dispersal orders were issued across parts of Milton Keynes on the evening of Saturday October 18 in response to a post on social media advertising a fake house party.

Thames Valley Police’s Milton Keynes team said that orders were put in place in Shenley Brook End, Westcroft, Emerson Valley and Shenley Lodge.

The orders were issued on the evening of October 18, and remained in force until 7am the following morning.

Police said that the address given for the house party was fake, and urged people not to make their way to the area.

A dispersal order is a power available to police to direct groups or individuals to leave a specific area to prevent potential anti-social behaviour, crime or disorder.

The orders can be enforced for up to 48 hours and can be used against individuals aged ten and above.