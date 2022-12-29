A distraught mum has demanded an investigation after the young woman she treated as her own daughter was found dead at the Campbell Centre days before Christmas.

Sara Starkins unofficially adopted 30-year-old Claire Starr into her family two years ago and was looking forward to spending Christmas with her.

Claire had had a history of mental health problems, which increased after her identical twin baby girls tragically died in 2020.

Claire Starr

The babies, called Grace and Harmony, were born prematurely and only lived for a few weeks.

"She had been in and out of the Campbell Centre,” said Sara, who lives at Shenley Brook End. “She was a beautiful person but was just broken by life. I welcomed her into our family and she even called me mum.”

Sara thought Claire was doing well as an outpatient, with regular visits from her mental health nurse.

"We’d planned a lovely Christmas. But then Claire’s mental health nurse visited and said she must go back into the Campbell Centre.

"She didn’t want to go. We said we’d keep her safe with us instead, but they insisted she went. They said she’d be on a one-to-one watch because she was a risk to herself.”

Claire, who lived on Furzton, was admitted to the Eaglestone centre on December 22. The following afternoon Sara said she called her in a low mood.

"She said no staff had been to see her for hours,” Sara claims.

“I was furious and I called the Campbell Centre asking why she wasn’t on one-to-one. They told me not to worry and they’d check on her. That was at 3.15pm.”

The keyring Claire bought Sara for Christmas

At 5.30pm Sara received a call from the Campbell Centre to say Claire had taken her own life in her room.

Sara said: "I loved Claire like my own daughter. Now I have to bury her. It is heartbreaking.

"The Campbell Centre was trusted to look after her. I want to know what went wrong. And I want other parents and other patients to be aware of what happened to Claire.”

She has emailed the Central North West London Trust (CNWL) to complain but has yet to speak to anyone.

Meanwhile, Sara treasures Clare’s Christmas present to her, a silver keyring poignantly inscribed with the words: ‘You didn’t give me life – life gave me you. Thank you for loving me as your own’.

The Citizen has contacted CNWL. A spokesman said: “Claire’s death is extremely sad and we send our condolences to her family.

“We will be undertaking a detailed review of Claire’s care and we cannot comment further until its conclusion.

“Colleagues have worked closely with Claire over a number of years and are deeply saddened by her loss. We are in contact with the family and are doing everything we can to support them during this difficult time.”

