Ditch the PlayStation 5 and play original PC games from the 1980s and 90s in Milton Keynes this half term

MK's National Museum of Computing is offering interactive fun for families this half term.

The museum is launching a number of hands-on workshops and activities to occupy and educate those looking for fun day out over the school break.

People will be able to play original PC games from the 1980 and 90s, including an original Space Invaders arcade game.

Games of the 1980s

Youngsters can also be an air traffic controller on TNMOC’s flight simulation experience, or they can even build their own 3D mask - just in time for Halloween.

The museum, based at Bletchley Park, provides an interactive and engaging history of computing through the world’s largest collection of working historic computers.

These include a working reconstruction of the Turing-Welchman Bombe – the electro-mechanical device used to decrypt Enigma-encrypted Axis power comms in World War II – and a rebuild of Colossus, the machine used to break the Lorenz cipher used by the German Army during World War II.