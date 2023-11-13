Diwali festivities light up Milton Keynes as thousands celebrate start of Hindu New Year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People from the Hindu community in Milton Keynes came together to celebrate Diwali with lights, worship and a mountain of food.

One of the largest devotional celebrations was organised by BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, a leading British Hindu fellowship, and held at Medbourne Sports Pavilion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BAPS volunteer Bindi Dhanani said: “Diwali and the Hindu New Year in the Hindu calendar hold great significance, representing a unique moment of reflection, devotion, and celebration.

Volunteer ladies from BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha MK wishing all visitors and worshippers 'Happy Diwali and a wonderful Hindu New Year'

"As families continue to grapple with challenges, it was heartwarming to bring some festive joy and smiles to the people of Milton Keynes and share memories that will bring hope and light for the rest of the year and beyond.”

Diwali is also known as the Festival of Light’ and the five-day celebrations mark the start of the Hindu New Year.

Festivities included the annakut – ‘a mountain of food’ consisting of numerous dishes freshly prepared by devotees. This was arranged at the pavilion as a devotional offering of the first meal of the New Year in thanksgiving to God.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Children enjoyed interactive family games, arts and crafts and a puppet show retelling the story of Diwali.

An annakut - mountain of food - was prepared for Diwali in Milton Keynes

Visitors were also invited to post a message at the ‘Appreciation Station’, in keeping with the Diwali spirit of gratitude.

Deputy Mayor of Milton Keynes, Councillor Marie Bradburn, joined the celebrations. She said: “The messages of Diwali are universal – of good triumphing over evil – and fostering a culture of giving and volunteerism among the youth. By engaging young people in community service activities from an early age, it helps instil values of empathy, compassion, and social responsibility, which are messages that the whole world needs right now.

"I am delighted and proud to be a part of these wonderful celebrations by BAPS in Milton Keynes. Thank you for all that you do for our great city.”

Advertisement

Advertisement