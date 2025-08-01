Dom Whiting's DJ On The Bike event is coming to Milton Keynes on August 3, and starts from stadium:mk

Dom Whiting, known as the DJ On The Bike by his fans, is bringing his drum and bass show to Milton Keynes on Sunday August 3.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bike ride starts outside stadium:mk, home of Milton Keynes Dons Football Club, at 2pm, and will see Dom ride around the area while also blasting music from his decks.

Writing on his Facebook page Dom said: "This has been a long time coming (four years) but I can finally say it is officially happening. "As always, anyone and any mode of transport are welcome and you can of course bring your own speaker by simply hooking up to our online livestream wherever you are in the crowd."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dom, who is from High Wycombe, started his On The Bike raves during the COVID lockdowns.

The events have taken place in towns and cities across the UK and beyond, and regularly attract crowds in the hundreds or even thousands in places.

It is not the only musical event in Milton Keynes this weekend, as August 2 and 3 sees the Reggae Land festival come to the MK Bowl, with more than 70,000 fans expected across the two days.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.