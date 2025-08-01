DJ bringing his on the bike show to Milton Keynes
The bike ride starts outside stadium:mk, home of Milton Keynes Dons Football Club, at 2pm, and will see Dom ride around the area while also blasting music from his decks.
Writing on his Facebook page Dom said: "This has been a long time coming (four years) but I can finally say it is officially happening. "As always, anyone and any mode of transport are welcome and you can of course bring your own speaker by simply hooking up to our online livestream wherever you are in the crowd."
Dom, who is from High Wycombe, started his On The Bike raves during the COVID lockdowns.
The events have taken place in towns and cities across the UK and beyond, and regularly attract crowds in the hundreds or even thousands in places.
It is not the only musical event in Milton Keynes this weekend, as August 2 and 3 sees the Reggae Land festival come to the MK Bowl, with more than 70,000 fans expected across the two days.