DJ Judge Jules coming to Milton Keynes next month for dance spectacular

Judge Jules has announced he will be coming to Milton Keynes as part of a live tour with a 10 piece band.

The famous DJ will be performing at Unit Nine in Wolverton on Saturday September 18.

The show, for over 18s only, will feature a mashup of dance classics and the after party will go on until 3am. Tickets are £27, including the after party, and are available here.

Judge Jules

Judge Jules is one of the scene’s most best-known names for more than three decades and has never shied away from pushing the boundaries in dance music.

He has curated every element of the performance. Each track has been bespoke reinvented and reworked in a style unique to this live show, featuring a full ten-piece band, with brass, percussion, drums, bass guitar, lead guitar, keyboard, singers, and of course Judge Jules himself.

His show will last for 90 minutes and the music has been selected to represent the breadth and scale of his career.

He said: “There is something about music being played live that never fails to send shivers down your spine – it doesn’t matter what the genre is, hearing a track performed by live musicians on stage is something you cannot replicate in the studio, or even on the best nightclub environment.