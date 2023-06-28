Do not approach man who escaped from secure facility in Milton Keynes 12 days ago, warn police

News you can trust since 1981
By Sally Murrer
Published 28th Jun 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read

Police have warned people not to approach a man who has absconded from a secure facility in Milton Keynes.

Joel Phillips, who is 26, has already been missing for 12 days and is thought to be using trains to get around.

Police revealed today (Wednesday) that Joel escaped from the facility at around 9pm on 16 June. And they are now asking for the public to help them trace him.

Dial 999 if you see Joel Phillips in Milton Keynes or elsewhereDial 999 if you see Joel Phillips in Milton Keynes or elsewhere
They have not specified whether the secure facility was Woodhill prison or a mental health unit.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Vince Higgins, of Milton Keynes CID, said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to trace Phillips.

“If you see him, do not approach him and call 999 instead.

He said Joel has links to the Bristol area.

“If you have any information as to where he may be, you can call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230271774.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”